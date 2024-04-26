Larson Financial Group LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 244.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 803.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,906,000 after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,502,000 after acquiring an additional 235,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 468.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,329,000 after acquiring an additional 201,317 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,422,000 after acquiring an additional 179,508 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $464.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.53 and its 200 day moving average is $538.04.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.87.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

