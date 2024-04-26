Larson Financial Group LLC Has $121,000 Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 39.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $281.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.87. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $12,182,219. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.