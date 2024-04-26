Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.11.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
