Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,060,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $117.60.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

