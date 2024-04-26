Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 495 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 139.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 280,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,333,000 after purchasing an additional 211,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 154,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

