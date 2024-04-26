L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in April

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the March 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

About L’Air Liquide

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.681 per share. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

