Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $21.40 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

