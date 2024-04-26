Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives $4.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KC shares. CLSA raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ KC opened at $2.87 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

