Kenvue Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kenvue has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.