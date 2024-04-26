Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Price Target to $49.00

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.
CHMG stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.20.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.36). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 352,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
