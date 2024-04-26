Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Price Target to $49.00

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

CHMG stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.36). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 352,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

