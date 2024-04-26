Jet Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $128,131.88 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $128,131.88 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,113.34 or 0.99891567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00096791 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00186985 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $127,601.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

