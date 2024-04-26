Jennison Associates LLC Invests $11.40 Million in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 266,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 50.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 104.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Biohaven by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 196,234 shares of company stock worth $7,999,179 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

