Jennison Associates LLC Has $10.69 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Chart Industries worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $152.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $136.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.85.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

