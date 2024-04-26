Jennison Associates LLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.
Baidu Stock Up 0.7 %
BIDU opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.