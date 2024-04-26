Jennison Associates LLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Up 0.7 %

BIDU opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.