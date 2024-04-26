Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,848 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,981,000 after buying an additional 2,037,162 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,659 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,239,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $21,370,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,792,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 593,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.1 %

OPCH opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

