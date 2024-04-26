International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$19.00

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCOFree Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

International Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of IPCO stock opened at C$17.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.53. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$10.10 and a 12 month high of C$18.17.

International Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.