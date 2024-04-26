International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$19.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

International Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of IPCO stock opened at C$17.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.53. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$10.10 and a 12 month high of C$18.17.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.