International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

