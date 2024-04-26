Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.52. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $158.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 26.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

