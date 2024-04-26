Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $192.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $158.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.