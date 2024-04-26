Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.40.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 432,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $18,661,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $235.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $103.50 and a 1 year high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

