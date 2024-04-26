Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Purchases C$55,000.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$396,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$15.55 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a one year low of C$13.08 and a one year high of C$17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

