Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($12.85) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.97) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

LON:INCH opened at GBX 781.50 ($9.65) on Thursday. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 597.50 ($7.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 688.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 683.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,206.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 24.30 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,230.77%.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($55,076.58). In other news, insider Duncan Tait purchased 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($73,678.11). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 7,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($55,076.58). 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

