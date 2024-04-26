Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $140.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.