Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 262 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

