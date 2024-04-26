Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

