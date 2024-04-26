Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Diodes by 17.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIOD

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.