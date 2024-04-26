Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

