Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

