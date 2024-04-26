Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,166 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Glaukos worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Glaukos by 45.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 236.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,997,000 after purchasing an additional 150,102 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $6,367,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 71,151 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $891,881.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $891,881.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $423,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,357 shares of company stock worth $22,857,372. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $100.11 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $103.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

