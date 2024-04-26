Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 12,555 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $53.51 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

