IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
IGC Pharma Stock Down 2.1 %
IGC stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. IGC Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.71.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma Company Profile
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
