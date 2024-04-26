Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$39.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of H opened at C$37.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$32.79 and a 52 week high of C$41.69.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.9103751 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

