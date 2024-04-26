Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11, reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy updated its FY25 guidance to $8.70-$9.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.700-9.200 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 0.2 %

HELE stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

