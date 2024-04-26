Head-To-Head Survey: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) vs. Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 3.09% 13.69% 5.52% Broad Street Realty -20.50% -41.36% -3.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CBRE Group and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 4 1 1 2.50 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBRE Group presently has a consensus price target of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. Given CBRE Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBRE Group and Broad Street Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $31.95 billion 0.84 $986.00 million $3.17 27.45 Broad Street Realty $42.17 million 0.39 -$3.09 million ($0.60) -0.83

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Broad Street Realty on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment provides facilities management, including day-to-day management of client-occupied space, headquarters, regional offices, administrative offices, data centers and other critical facilities, manufacturing and laboratory facilities, and distribution facilities and retail space; and project management services comprising building consulting, program, and project and cost management services under the Turner & Townsend brand name. The Real Estate Investments segment offers investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services, such as real estate development and investment activities under the Trammell Crow Company and Telford Homes brands to users and investors in commercial real estate, and for their own account. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties. It also offers oversight of day-to-day operations, coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, property and asset management, construction-related services, real estate sales and acquisition, and other financing services. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia.

