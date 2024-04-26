HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.700-21.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.8 billion-$70.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.1 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.70-21.20 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $314.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.