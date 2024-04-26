HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GANX. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.

