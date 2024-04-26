HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

LYTS opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $109.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80,818 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 376,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,480 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 283,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

