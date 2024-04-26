HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lisata Therapeutics

About Lisata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Lisata Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 3.43% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

