HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
