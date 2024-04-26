HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of HCP opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $826,510.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,804,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,546,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $826,510.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,804,780 shares in the company, valued at $41,546,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 455,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.