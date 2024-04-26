HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.77.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $32.82 on Thursday. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $826,510.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,804,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,546,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,242. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

See Also

