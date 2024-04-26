Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAS opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

