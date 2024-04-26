Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $121,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after buying an additional 146,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 681,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $115.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

