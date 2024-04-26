Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 830 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 489.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 139,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $145.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.