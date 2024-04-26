Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after acquiring an additional 659,654 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 917.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 603,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

