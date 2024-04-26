Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

