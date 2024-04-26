Guggenheim Reaffirms Sell Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $122.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KGI Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.70.

Tesla Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.64. The firm has a market cap of $541.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

