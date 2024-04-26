Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Informatica (NYSE:INFA)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

INFA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Get Informatica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFA

Informatica Stock Down 0.3 %

INFA stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Informatica has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.51 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 496,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,202.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,600 shares of company stock worth $8,259,201. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 78,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Informatica by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Informatica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,966,000 after acquiring an additional 883,642 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Informatica during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,375,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after acquiring an additional 297,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.