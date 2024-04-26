Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) to Issue Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

LON:GRP opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £9.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. Greencoat Renewables has a one year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01).

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

About Greencoat Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.