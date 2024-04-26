Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) to Issue Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Price Performance
LON:GRP opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £9.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. Greencoat Renewables has a one year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01).
About Greencoat Renewables
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencoat Renewables
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.