Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 11.7 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 621.70%. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 102,992 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

