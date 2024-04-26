Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.24.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price target (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of Globant stock opened at $179.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.09. Globant has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
